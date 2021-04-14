CBSE Board examination news: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The decision regarding the board examinations was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.

The Class 12 board exams were to be held from 4 May to 14 June, 2021, as noted by News18.

In a series of tweets, Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "Honourable Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed."

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

