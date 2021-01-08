CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam 2021 from 4 May this year; exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme
The theory paper will likely comprise of 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks is allotted for internal assessment. This year, the board exam papers will have more internal choice questions, objective type questions
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination 2021 will begin from 4 May. The dates were announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on 31 December 2020.
The theory papers of both secondary and higher secondary classes would continue till 10 June 2021. The practical exam will start on 1 March. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10 and 12 results on 15 July. The exams will be conducted adopting various safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The CBSE board exam 2021 will be held in pen-and-paper (offline) mode.
Students who will be appearing for the board examination have started preparing to score better in the test. The time-table of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2021 is yet to be released by the board. As per a report by The Times of India, unlike the previous years, the date sheet will have more gaps between two papers so that students get adequate time to prepare.
The theory paper will likely comprise of 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks is allotted for internal assessment. This year, the board exam papers will have more internal choice questions, objective type questions. Class 12 Science students will get more assertion & reason and case-study based questions in Physics paper. In Mathematics paper, students can expect case-study based questions.
To compensate for the teaching time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has reduced the syllabus for the upcoming board exams by 30 percent. Students are advised to check the updated syllabus before preparing for the upcoming board exam.
To know about the marking scheme or pattern in the CBSE exam 2021, students should go through previous year board question papers and also check sample papers. They will get a fair idea of the type of questions that are asked in the exam, along with the marks and word limit for answering questions.
Also, while practicing the sample papers, students can time themselves so that they are able to complete the exam on time without missing on any questions. Candidates should also keep time to revise their answers before submitting their answer scripts during the main exam.
Students can visit cbseacademic.nic.in and check all the details related to CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2021.
