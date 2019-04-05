CBSE Class 10, 12 Result to be announced in third week of May, confirm board officials: Here's how you can check your score

The results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 examinations will be announced by CBSE in the third week of May.

In a statement to The Indian Express, the board's secretary Anurag Tripathi said, "The Class 10, 12 results are likely to be declared between 13 and 17 May, 2019. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two or three days.”

As the online searches are high for CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results, rumours were flying thick and fast. However, an official statement from the board has cleared things for the students. The CBSE students can check the results through the official websites of the board: cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The secretary added that the evaluation process of the board copies has started, and CBSE has also sent a show cause notices to those school managements of whose teachers did not participate in the evaluation process. He said that the board has also recommended a fine of Rs 50,000 to all those schools as a disciplinary action.

The CBSE conducted annual secondary and higher secondary exams in February-April, this year. The exams were concluded on 4 April. Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examinations which included 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates.

From this year onwards, CBSE will issue a single document combining the certificate and mark sheet for Class 10 board exams, the board had said earlier.

Here is how to check your CBSE board result 2019:



Step 2) Click on the relevant link: Class 12 result, Class 10 result

Step 3) Open the link and enter the details required: your roll number, date of birth, school number and center number. All these details will be given on your admit card.

Step 4) View your result

