CBSE board result 2019: Class 10, Class 12 results expected to be announced mid-May; check score at cbse.nic.in

CBSE board 2019 result date| While an official confirmation on an exact date is yet to be released, reportedly, the CBSE board class 10 and class 12 results are expected to be declared by the second-week of May. Earlier, there were some fake notes circulating spreading misinformation about the date of result. But candidates are advised to follow latest updates only on the official website of CBSE www.cbse.nic.in. Unless the information is put up on the CBSE website, candidates should not believe it.

From this year onwards, CBSE will issue a single document combining the certificate and mark sheet for Class 10 board exams, the board had said earlier.

Here is how to check your CBSE board result 2019:

Step 1) Visit the official website www.cbse.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the relevant link: Class 12 result, Class 10 result

Step 3) Open the link and enter the details required: your roll number, date of birth, school number and center number. All these details will be given on your admit card.

Step 4) View your result

Step 5) Download for future reference and take a print out

Meanwhile, the board has clarified that it is not re-conducting the Class 12 physics and economics papers in wake of a fake message being circulated on social media claiming that the board has decided to re-conduct the Class 12 exams.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

