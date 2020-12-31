CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date, time, admit card: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to announce details at 6 pm today

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date, time, admit card: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is going to announce the date and time for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams at 6 pm today (Thursday), 31 December.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is going to announce the date and time for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams at 6 pm today (Thursday), 31 December. Ramesh Pokhriyal took to his social media handles on 26 December to state that he will be making the announcement on the last date of the current year.

📢Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9Lf0qsT — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 26, 2020

According to media reports, the minister has said that there is a lot of confusion and speculation regarding the conduct of the board exams. Hence he will be clearing the air by declaring the dates of both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Following the report, Nishank posted a tweet addressed to the students, guardians and the teachers, assuring that all the decisions that are taken with respect to the exams will be for the well-being of the students. All the calls will be taken with the future implications of the students in mind, he added.

According to Jagran Josh, the announcement will help students set to appear in the board exams prepare better. As the board has recently released CBSE Sample Papers 2021 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021, students will know exactly how much time they have on their hands before sitting for the board exams. The sample papers can be downloaded from cbseacademic.ac.in.

Earlier, CBSE had reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent due to the COVID-19 situation. With schools being closed for months and the entire definition of normal being challenged in view of the pandemic, students have requested the education minister to postpone the board exams in 2021. There has been confusion regarding online conduct of the board exams, until officials clarified that CBSE board exams will be held offline following COVID protocols.

At least, 30 lakh students will be eagerly waiting for the announcement.