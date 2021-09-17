CBSE Board Exams 2022: Schools asked to submit LOC for Classes 10 and 12 from today

The list of candidates has to be submitted by the school only through online mode. No hard copies of the list have to be sent to the CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to begin the process for submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 from today, 17 September. Schools are required to make the submissions through the e-Pariksha portal of the official website at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

The LOC has to be submitted by the school only through online mode. No hard copies of the list have to be sent to the CBSE.

The CBSE has asked schools to ensure that they sponsor only their own candidates, who are regularly attending classes and are not registered with any other School Education Board. They should also take note that no bonafide student of the school should be left unsponsored.

The board has asked for the timely submission of the LOC to ensure that the first-semester board exams, scheduled to be conducted in November-December this year, go smoothly. The last date to submit the list is 30 September and 1 October is the deadline for fee payment. After payment of a late fee, the LOC can be submitted till 9 October and the fee payment done till 10 October.

For schools in India, the examination fee is Rs 1,500 per candidate for five subjects. For schools outside the country, a payment of Rs 10,000 per applicant is required for examination in five subjects. For SC/ST students of government schools in Delhi, schools have to pay Rs 1,200 as examination fee. An additional fee of Rs 2,000 per student will be levied on the schools in case of late payment.

The CBSE has also stated that the responsibility for uploading correct data lies with the schools. No correction window will be provided by the CBSE for making any changes in the LOC.

The CBSE has decided to conduct two board examinations for the year 2021-22. The board has also reduced the overall syllabus, dividing it across two semesters.

The first-semester board exams will be held in November-December this year, and the second exams are scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.