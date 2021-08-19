CBSE directs schools to prepare list of candidates for 2022 Class 10 and 12 board exams

For the academic session 2021-22, CBSE will also launch a portal soon, where schools will be able to register students and upload lists of candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested its respective schools to prepare a list of candidates (LOC) for the coming year's Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Meanwhile, the board has also asked the schools to make necessary arrangements for students to register in Class 9 and Class 11.

For the academic session 2021-22, CBSE will soon launch a portal where schools will be able to register students and upload lists of candidates. The board also informed that such facilities will be made available soon.

The recognized board has also asked schools to make necessary preparations so that both the list of candidates (LOC) and registration could be done within the stipulated time in a smooth and correct manner.

“It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within the schedule provided...advance preparations made by the schools will help them in the submission of LOC and registration correctly,” the CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj informed in a letter.

The letter has been addressed to school principals and heads of institutions, to make arrangements as per notice and to avoid last minute rush regarding the same.

Further in the notice, the board has also updated that for the academic year 2021-22, CBSE will be conducting two examinations. The term 1 examination and term 2 exams or year-end exams. This new process has been taken up as a one-time measure to address the prevailing issue of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country.

As per the latest update, the term 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted in November or December this year while the term 2 or year-end examination will be held in the month of March or April 2022.

Earlier this year, CBSE had cancelled the board examinations due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. They then evaluated students based on an assessment formula conducted by a team of experts.