CBSE directs schools to prepare list of candidates for 2022 Class 10 and 12 board exams
For the academic session 2021-22, CBSE will also launch a portal soon, where schools will be able to register students and upload lists of candidates
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested its respective schools to prepare a list of candidates (LOC) for the coming year's Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Meanwhile, the board has also asked the schools to make necessary arrangements for students to register in Class 9 and Class 11.
For the academic session 2021-22, CBSE will soon launch a portal where schools will be able to register students and upload lists of candidates. The board also informed that such facilities will be made available soon.
The recognized board has also asked schools to make necessary preparations so that both the list of candidates (LOC) and registration could be done within the stipulated time in a smooth and correct manner.
“It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within the schedule provided...advance preparations made by the schools will help them in the submission of LOC and registration correctly,” the CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj informed in a letter.
The letter has been addressed to school principals and heads of institutions, to make arrangements as per notice and to avoid last minute rush regarding the same.
Further in the notice, the board has also updated that for the academic year 2021-22, CBSE will be conducting two examinations. The term 1 examination and term 2 exams or year-end exams. This new process has been taken up as a one-time measure to address the prevailing issue of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country.
As per the latest update, the term 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted in November or December this year while the term 2 or year-end examination will be held in the month of March or April 2022.
Earlier this year, CBSE had cancelled the board examinations due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. They then evaluated students based on an assessment formula conducted by a team of experts.
also read
Meet Anmol Archiwal, Haryana native who cracked JEE Main but is not aiming for IIT admission
Archiwal completed his Class 12 from CBSE-affiliated Halwasiya Vidya Vihar School, Bhiwani. He secured 98.6 percent in his boards with 99 out of 100 marks in maths and chemistry
Navodaya Vidyalaya begins admission process for JNV Class 11; check details at nvsadmissionclasseleven.in
The last date for submitting applications is 26 August. The admissions would be made based on marks obtained by the student in Class 10
CBSE releases date sheets for Class 10, 12 offline compartment, improvement exams; check details here
As per the latest schedule, the CBSE Class 10 exams will begin on 25 August and end on 8 September while Class 12 papers will commence on 25 August and end on 15 September