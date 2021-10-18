The board has divided the academic session into two parts from this year. So, instead of one annual exam for Classes 10 and 12 respectively, the board will conduct two term-end examinations

In light of its decision to conduct the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in November-December this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed that they will release the date sheet for the exams today, 18 October. The timetable will be be released on the official website of the board at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and http://cbseacademic.nic.in/.

As per the latest update, examinations in minor subjects will be conducted first and followed by those in major subjects.

The board has divided the academic session into two parts from this year onwards. So, instead of one annual exam for Classes 10 and 12 which takes place in February-March, the board will conduct two term-end examinations.

The official notification can also be found here .

Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE examination controller, stated that after the term-I examination gets over, the results will be declared. However, no candidate will be placed or put into the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term. Furthermore, the final results will only be announced after the first and the second-term examinations are completed.

“Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 percent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus," Bhardwaj said as per an Indian Express report. He added that schools would informed separately about the scheme to enable them to make the necessary preparations.

Details on CBSE board exams

The term I examination will contain objective-type questions and it will have a duration of 90 minutes. As the exam will be conducted in winter, it will commence from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am.

The second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022. The CBSE will decide on its format later, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.