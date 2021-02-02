CBSE Board Exams 2021: Schedule for Class 10, Class 12 examination to be released today on cbse.gov.in
Both the Class 10 and 12 board examination 2021 are going to be held in the offline mode and will begin from 4 May
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the schedule for the CBSE Board Exams 2021 for both Class 10 and Class 12. The datesheet of the board exam will be released on cbse.gov.in soon.
Earlier Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced that the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 examination will be released today, on 2 February.
CBSE is going to conduct the board exams in 2021 in offline mode. According to previous announcements, both the Class 10 and 12 board examination 2021 are going to begin from 4 May. While the theory papers of both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams would continue till 19 June, the practical exams would commence on 1 March. The board is expected to declare the secondary and higher secondary results on 15 July.
Follow these steps to check the CBSE Board Exams 2021 Schedule for Class 10 and Class 12:
Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘new website’ section on the homepage and click on the datesheet link under the latest updates section
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page
Step 4: Select your class and then click on ‘download’
Step 5: The PDF file of the datesheet for CBSE 2021 board exams will get downloaded
Step 6: Go through the datesheet and carefully check the date of your exams
Step 7: You might also take a print out of the document for future use
CBSE has changed its website from cbse.nic.in to cbse.gov.in. Also, candidates are advised to only check information about the board exams from the official sites and verified sources.
