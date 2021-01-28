CBSE Board Exams 2021: Schedule for Class 10, Class 12 examination to be released on 2 Feb, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Union education minister had earlier said that the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held between 4 May and 19 June while results will be declared on 15 July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examination on Tuesday (2 February, 2021), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, according to several media reports.

According to ANI, the education minister also announced that the CBSE is planning to digitise 45-year records of its students as well.

As reported earlier, the dates for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021 have already been announced by the Union Education Minister.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination 2021 will begin on 4 May. The theory papers of both secondary and higher secondary classes would continue till 19 June while practical exams would commence on 1 March. The CBSE is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on 15 July. The CBSE board exam 2021 will be held in offline mode.

Once the schedule is announced, follow these steps to download CBSE Class 10, Class 12 date sheet 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'new website' and then on the date sheet link under the latest updates section.

Step 3: Candidates will be required to select their class and download the PDF date sheet for CBSE 2021 board exams.

According to a report in NDTV, CBSE board exams will be based on a reduced syllabus this year. CBSE had earlier decided to reduce the syllabi of Classes 9 and 12 by 30 percent, keeping in mind the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a fake notice was doing the rounds on social media that the passing criteria for CBSE Board Exams 2021 had been revised as well. However, the Press Information Bureau has clarified that no such announcement was made by the Union Education Minister nor was any such news released by the education board.