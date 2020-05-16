You are here:
CBSE Board Exams 2020 date: Central education board to announce revised schedule for remaining Class 10 and 12 exams on 18 May

India FP Trending May 16, 2020 17:35:11 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the dates of the remaining exams for Class 10 and 12 on Monday (18 May).

Earlier today, the Human Resource Development ministry had said that the datesheet will be made available at 5 pm on Saturday. However, the release of the schedule was deferred by two days on account of some technical details.

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted to inform the students about the development.

The minister had earlier announced that CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held between 1 to 15 July, following the postponement of exams due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Educational institutions across the country have been closed and exams postponed since 16 March following the Centre's decision to shutdown classrooms across the country to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There are six Class 12 subjects for which exams are yet to be conducted – Computer Science, Geography, Hindi, Sociology and Business Studies.

For Class 12 students of Delhi’s northeast region, exams for English (elective and core), Economics, Mathematics, Biology, History and Political Science will be held as well. The exams there were stalled due to widespread violence in February-end.

Students of Class 10 will have to sit for Hindi, English, Science and Social Science exams.

The HRD minister had said that evaluation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets will be completed in 50 days, during a live interaction with teachers. He added that teachers who have been assigned the task of answer sheet evaluation will be exempted from delivering online classes and submitting daily reports.

The CBSE last month decided to promote all students from classes 1 to 8 without exams. Students in classes 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments.

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 17:35:11 IST



