CBSE to conduct pending Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams from 1 to 15 July, says HRD ministry

The HRD Ministry has announced that CBSE will conduct the pending Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, from 1 to 15 July.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from 1 to 15 July," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Friday.

According to PTI, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March, which has now been extended till 17 May.

The board was not able to conduct exams for Class 10 and Class 12 on eight examination days due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi, the board was not able to conduct exams on four examination days, while a very small number of students from and around this district were not able to appear in exams on six days.

There are six subjects for Class 12 whose exams are yet to be conducted. These include Computer Science, Geography, Hindi, Sociology and Business Studies.

Class 12 students of Delhi’s northeast region, where exams had been stalled due to widespread violence in February-end, have to appear in exams for English (elective and core), Economics, Mathematics, Biology, History and Political Science as well.

Students of Class 10 will similarly sit for Hindi, English, Science and Social Science exams.

During Tuesday’s webinar, the minister had also revealed that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted from 18 July to 23 July, while JEE Advance 2020 will be held in August. The NEET exam 2020 will now be held on 26 July.

With inputs from PTI

