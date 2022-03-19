CBSE announces Term-1 exam results for Class 12; marksheets to be collected from schools

CBSE is officially not calling this ‘results’, because that will comprise total marks of Term-1, Term-2 and practicals/ internals

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the performance report of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 to schools, according to an official.

The Class 12 result was released in offline mode, and students can collect the marksheets from their respective schools.

CBSE is officially not calling this ‘results’, because that will comprise total marks of Term-1, Term-2 and practicals/ internals. Also, the weightage of both terms is to be decided, according to Times of India.

Hence CBSE is simply referring to these marks as "performance", so that schools can have an idea of how their students have fared.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between 30 November and 11 December last year.

"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from 26 April.

As per the CBSE notification, the exams will be conducted in single-shift and will start from 10.30 am. As the schools were closed due to the pandemic, the CBSE has given more gap between the two papers for almost all the subjects in both the classes.

The board had communicated the first term results for class 10 to schools on 12 March.

