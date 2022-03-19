CBSE announces Term-1 exam results for Class 12; marksheets to be collected from schools
CBSE is officially not calling this ‘results’, because that will comprise total marks of Term-1, Term-2 and practicals/ internals
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the performance report of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 to schools, according to an official.
The Class 12 result was released in offline mode, and students can collect the marksheets from their respective schools.
CBSE is officially not calling this ‘results’, because that will comprise total marks of Term-1, Term-2 and practicals/ internals. Also, the weightage of both terms is to be decided, according to Times of India.
Hence CBSE is simply referring to these marks as "performance", so that schools can have an idea of how their students have fared.
Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between 30 November and 11 December last year.
"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.
The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from 26 April.
As per the CBSE notification, the exams will be conducted in single-shift and will start from 10.30 am. As the schools were closed due to the pandemic, the CBSE has given more gap between the two papers for almost all the subjects in both the classes.
The board had communicated the first term results for class 10 to schools on 12 March.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CBSE 10th Result 2021 out: Schools receive term 1 marksheets, check details here
The 10th, 12th term 1 exams were conducted by the CBSE in November-December last year and over 36 lakh students appeared in the board examinations
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared: 80.15% of students clear exams; Commerce stream logs highest pass percentage
Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari topped the Boards from the Arts stream. Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush stood first from the Commerce stream. Shaurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar bagged the first position from the Science stream.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Declared Updates: Sangam Raj tops exam with 96.4%; 80.15% of students clear exams
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: In the arts stream, 79.53 per cent of students have passed. In commerce, 90.38 per cent of students who appeared for the exam, passed it. In science, the pass percentage is at 83.7 per cent