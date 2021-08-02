CBSE 12th Results 2021: Board to hold improvement exams from 16 Aug to 15 Sept; check details here
Likewise, students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria in the Class 12 result, based on alternative assessment, in one subject and placed in the Compartment category can appear for this exam
CBSE Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with their marks in board exams will be given a chance to improve their performance in physical examinations.
The exams, which will be held from 16 August to 15 September, will be conducted for students who were placed in the compartment category in the board results.
As per the 'Policy of Tabulation of marks for Class 12 2021', marks scored in the examination will be considered as final.
This year, the CBSE 12th result for the academic year 2020-21 was announced on 30 July.
CBSE notifies that "Class 12th students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the 'Policy of Tabulation' will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board. Marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final." pic.twitter.com/PMBG0v5yZ0
— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021
Who is eligible to appear for this exam?
Candidates of CBSE 12th exams 2021 whose result has been declared 'pass' as per the tabulation policy but are not satisfied with their results may appear in one or more subjects to improve their performance.
The marks secured by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final, as mentioned in the Policy for Tabulation.
The exams will also be conducted for Class 10 and 12 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates. The board will release the date sheet in due course of time.
The Class 12 improvement and compartment exams will only be conducted for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects only, as per the notification released by CBSE.
Other important details to note:
- Candidates applying for improvement, private, patrachar, as well as second compartment, do not have to pay fees. Compartment candidates will have to fees as per the notification.
- As per the notice, candidates will be examined only on the reduced syllabus. The design of the question paper will be similar to sample question papers uploaded on the board’s website.
- The registration portal will be soon made active on the board's website.
- Candidates appearing for improvement and appearing for compartment exams based on the result declared in 2021 will have to register at the portal.
- However, students whose result was not prepared based on the alternative tabulation policy are automatically eligible to apply for the exam.
