Likewise, students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria in the Class 12 result, based on alternative assessment, in one subject and placed in the Compartment category can appear for this exam

CBSE Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with their marks in board exams will be given a chance to improve their performance in physical examinations.

The exams, which will be held from 16 August to 15 September, will be conducted for students who were placed in the compartment category in the board results.

As per the 'Policy of Tabulation of marks for Class 12 2021', marks scored in the examination will be considered as final.

This year, the CBSE 12th result for the academic year 2020-21 was announced on 30 July.

CBSE notifies that "Class 12th students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the 'Policy of Tabulation' will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board. Marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final." pic.twitter.com/PMBG0v5yZ0 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Who is eligible to appear for this exam?

Candidates of CBSE 12th exams 2021 whose result has been declared 'pass' as per the tabulation policy but are not satisfied with their results may appear in one or more subjects to improve their performance.

The marks secured by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final, as mentioned in the Policy for Tabulation.

The exams will also be conducted for Class 10 and 12 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates. The board will release the date sheet in due course of time.

The Class 12 improvement and compartment exams will only be conducted for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects only, as per the notification released by CBSE.

Other important details to note: