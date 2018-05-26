CBSE 12th Result 2018 declared: Girls outshine boys; Trivandrum best performing region; humanities students take top two positions

After initially facing ire over the paper leak of Class 12 Economics paper, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12 Board examinations in all streams on Saturday. And this year too, girls outperformed boys by securing not only the first and second toppers' positions, but also led in terms of pass percentage. Here are some of the major highlights of the Class 12 board results which were declared today on the board's official website cbse.nic.in.

Pass percentage: Girls outshine boys once again

The All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) saw an overall pass percentage of 83.01 percent, a marginal improvement over last year's 82.02 percent. And like it was seen in the academic year 2016-2017, this academic year too, girls performed better than the boys with a pass percentage of 88.31 percent against boys' 78.99 percent, officials said.

In 2017, the pass percentage for girls (87.50 percent) was higher than that of boys (78 percent).

This year, 72,599 candidates have scored above 90 percent, and 12,737 have scored above 95 percent, according to an India Today report. A total of 11,86,306 students had appeared in the exam which took place between 5 March and 13 April.

The pass percentage of candidates in foreign schools this year stood at 94.94 percent as opposed to last year's 92.02 percent.

Best performing regions

The best performing region was Trivandrum in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32 percent. Chennai region's pass percentage was second best at 93.87 percent. Delhi was at the third spot with 89 percent pass percentage, the officials said.

The top performers

Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School, Noida, emerged as the All India topper after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. She scored 99 in English (Core), while in other subjects – Psychology, History, Geography, and Economics – she scored 100.

Anoushka Chandra of SAJ School, Ghaziabad, scored 498 marks out of 500 and secured the second rank. She scored 98 in English (Core) and 100 in History, Economics, Political science, and Psychology.

The first and second toppers are both from humanities stream.

The third position was held by seven students who got 497 marks out of 500, officials at CBSE headquarters said.

Top scorers in differently-abled category

In the differently-abled category, A Vijay Ganesh of Pala Ghat Lions School (Kerala) scored 492 out of 500 marks and Pooja Kumari of Model School for the Visually Handicapped, Dehradun, got 489 marks. Lavanya Jha of DPS RK Puram was at the third position with 487 marks.

# CBSE Exam Results: Top 3 Scorers in Differently Abled Category (out of 500 marks)

1.Master A. Vijay Ganesh of Pala Ghat Lions School Kerala -492

2.Miss Pooja Kumari of Model S. for visually handicapped, Dehradun -489 3.Miss Lavanya Jha of D.P.S. R. K. P New Delhi -487 — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2018

A total of 141 candidates in the differently-abled category scored 90 percent and above marks. Twenty-five candidates in the differently-abled category scored 95 percent and above, the board said.

Institution-wise top performers

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) performed the best with a pass percentage of 97.78 percent. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) came second with a pass percentage of 97.07 percent, the board tweeted on Saturday.

91,818 candidates placed in compartment

While the passing percentage marginally improved this year, a total of 91,818 candidates were placed in Compartment. A candidate failing in one of the five subjects of external examination are placed in compartment in that subject provided he or she qualifies in all the subjects of internal assessment. The compartment candidates have to appear in the compartmental examination later this year.

With inputs from PTI