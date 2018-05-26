CBSE 12th Result 2018: CBSE Class 12 board results declared; check scores on cbse.nic.in, Google and Bing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class 12 examinations today. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check their results.

About 11.86 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 or All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE), which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad, according to an NDTV report.

Education secretary Anil Swarup had earlier announced that the results would be announced on Saturday in a tweet.

CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on 26th of May. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 25, 2018

Students can check the CBSE Class 12 result 2018 from the official website cbse.nic.in. However, knowing that the official website often crashes due to high traffic, students can use other modes like Google and Bing Search engines as SMS to check their results.

As for those without Internet connections or facing poor data speed can check their results offline via downloading Microsoft's Android mobile application, SMS Organizer App, availabel for free download on the Google Play Store.

Steps to check result on cbse.nic.nic

- Visit the board's official website: cbse.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' in the 'Recent Announcements' section.

- Enter the required details such as roll number and hit 'Submit'.

- Take a print of the results or download it for future reference.

On Google: This year, the results of the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations will directly be available on Google search for the first time, according to media reports. Follow these steps to check your result on Google

- Log on to the website, google.com

- Type CBSE 12, 10 Results 2018 in the space provided

- On selecting CBSE 12 result 2018 or CBSE 10 result 2018, a window would open

- Enter your roll number and date of birth

- Click on 'Check Exam Results'

- Results will be displayed on the screen