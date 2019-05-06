CBSE 10th Result 2019 declared on official websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in; steps to check your Class 10 Board scores

CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 board exams today at 3 pm on its official website. Two official websites have been set up for the purpose, which students can visit to check their scores. The websites are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Both websites are easy to use and will direct you to pages where you will be able to log in with the details provided in your admit card. In both of these websites, once the results are out, you will be able to see notifications on the homepages, bearing announcements which you can click on.

Follow LIVE updates here

Below are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Class 10 CBSE exams were conducted between 2 February and 29 March. As many as 27 lakh candidates sat for the exam.

The CBSE is a national level board of education in India to which nearly 19,316 schools in India and 211 schools in 28 foreign countries are affiliated.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.