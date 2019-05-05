CBSE 10th Result 2019 declared: Board announces Class 10 results; visit cbseresults.nic.in to check your scores

CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 board exams today (Sunday, 5 May). Students can visit cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their scores.

The Class 10 CBSE exams were conducted between 2 February and 29 March. As many as 27 lakh candidates sat for the exam.

Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.

The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams of 2019 was 83.4 percent. The CBSE 12 board exams were conducted from 15 February to 4 April. The results this time were announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination.

The Class 12 results, which are usually announced by the third week of May, were announced earlier than scheduled. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.

