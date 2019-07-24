CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019 declared: CBSE announces Class 10 Compartment results today, check scores at cbseresults.nic, cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019 Declared | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10 compartment exam result today (Wednesday, 24 July). Those students who appeared for the examination can log on to the official website cbseresult.nic.in to check their result.

Alternatively, students can also visit cbse.nic.in or result.gov.in to check and download their scores. As per DNA, over 73,205 students had appeared for the compartment exams of various subjects this year.

As per Business Today, CBSE conducted the Class 10 Compartment examination between 2 July and 9 July, 2019 at 591 centres across the country. This year, a total of 73,205 students appeared for the examination.

Just a few days back, on 18 July, the board released the results for its Class 12 Compartment examination 2019 which was conducted from 2 July, 2019.

Steps to check the Class 10 CBSE compartment results:

Step 1: Go to their official website — cbseresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 - Compartment

Step 3: Enter the required details like name, roll number and admit card ID

Step 4: Proceed to view results displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The board had declared CBSE Class 10 board results on 6 May, 2019 where the overall pass percentage of students stood at 91.10 percent.