CBSE compartment result 2019: Class 12 result announced, check cbseresults.nic, cbse.nic.in for scores

CBSE Compartment Result 2019| The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Compartment result 2019. The results are made available for the students to download on the official websites of the board at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. CBSE had conducted the compartment examination on 2 July, 2019.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to any of the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2019-Compartment' link.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the provided fields.

Step 4: Hit ‘submit’

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it for further reference.

As per NDTV, the marksheet for the compartment exam will be released in the DigiLocker account created for each student by the board.

CBSE had announced the Class 12 results 2019 on 2 May this year where 83.4 percent students had cleared the exam. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were declared toppers by the board for scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Meanwhile, CBSE declared the Class 10 result on 6 May and the students scored an overall pass percentage of 91.1 percent.

About the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE):

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on 3 November, 1962 with its headquarters at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. The board is responsible to conduct examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students.