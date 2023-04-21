CBI summons Satya Pal Malik over alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir
Satya Pal Malik has been summoned by the CBI in relation to the case earlier as well. Last year, he was questioned by the investigative agency over his alleged links to the suspected scam
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Satya Pal Malik, a former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to provide answers to specific questions on an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory.
“They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik was quoted as saying by PTI.
The CBI had filed two FIRs in April 2022 in response to charges of corruption levelled by Satya Pal Malik regarding the awarding of contracts for civil work of Rs 2,200 crore relating to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir as well as a group medical insurance plan for government employees.
(With agency inputs)
