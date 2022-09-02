CBI official, part of team probing Delhi liquor scam, commits suicide

Kumar was posted as a legal advisor in the ACB branch probing the liquor policy scam in Delhi. In this case, ACB had made Jitendra Kumar as Deputy Director of Prosecution

New Delhi: The body of a deputy legal advisor of the CBI was found hanging at his south Delhi residence on Thursday, police said.

The Defence Colony police station received information about it at 6:47 am.

According to PTI, Jitendra Kumar (48) was found hanging in his house at S-22, type-4 Hudco Place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Kumar was posted as a deputy legal advisor in the ACB branch probing the liquor policy scam in Delhi. In this case, ACB had made Jitendra Kumar as Deputy Director of Prosecution.

According to media reports, Jitendra’s body was found hanging in the balcony of the flat. Police also found a suicide note near the body, in which it was written that he was battling mental stress and illness and being disappointed by this, he has taken this step. In the suicide note it was also written that no one is responsible for Kumar’s extreme decision, the DCP said

Kumar was a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. His wife Jyoti and brother Rajender have reached Delhi from Mandi and Chandigarh respectively, police said.

Senior CBI officers were informed of the development and they rushed to the spot.

No foul play is suspected, police said, adding that the body has been kept in a mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

