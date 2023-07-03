CBI files chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi, Rabri Devi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav in the alleged Land for Job scam.

The chargesheet has been filed in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. The court was also made aware that Lalu and three other people are already facing legal action.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of offering railroad jobs in exchange for property plots from applicants or their family, either as presents or at a discount. Although the investigation had begun two years prior, the case was only recently filed.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family were charged by the CBI in May 2022 with stealing land from job seekers in exchange for railroad jobs between 2008 and 2009, when he served as the Union Railway Minister in the UPA government.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was at that time out on bail following his conviction in a case involving a fodder fraud.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.