CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against seven accused in the Delhi Excise policy scam case, officials said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files chargesheet against AAP’s Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and others in the Delhi liquor policy case. Chargesheet has been filed before Special CBI Judge M K Nagpal in Rouse Avenue Court. Matter to be taken up at 2 pm today. — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

Those named in the charge sheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department, they said.

The chargesheet has been filed before Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal in Rouse Avenue Court.

The agency has kept the probe open, officials added.

