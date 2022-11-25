India

CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials

Those named in the charge sheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department

FP Staff November 25, 2022 14:41:21 IST
CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials

Representational image. News18

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against seven accused in the Delhi Excise policy scam case, officials said.

Those named in the charge sheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department, they said.

The chargesheet has been filed before Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal in Rouse Avenue Court.

The agency has kept the probe open, officials added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 14:41:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

Delhi law department rejects deputy CM Manish Sisodia's request for files on excise policy
India

Delhi law department rejects deputy CM Manish Sisodia's request for files on excise policy

The Delhi law department said the excise might seek the permission of the investigating agency, which is in possession of the original files, to supply their photocopies

Central Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rates; check latest rates here
Business

Central Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rates; check latest rates here

CBI offers 6.25 per cent interest on deposits worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years

Gujarat: CBI arrests two CGST officials in Rs 75,000 bribery case
India

Gujarat: CBI arrests two CGST officials in Rs 75,000 bribery case

The complainant claimed that the accused had demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh for regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction, the probe agency stated