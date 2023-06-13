CBI arrests EPFO official for allegedly taking Rs 12 lakh bribe

An enforcement officer of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while he was allegedly taking Rs 12-lakh bribe for settling the penalty against a hospital manager.

Rishi Raj, who works in the East Regional Office of EPFO, was nabbed by the CBI red-handed, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

The action was taken after the manager of the multi-speciality hospital in the national capital filed a complaint, they said.

“It was alleged that the accused (Raj) conducted an inspection of a Multi-Speciality Hospital, Delhi and informed the Complainant (working as Manager in the said hospital) that there were a lot of irregularities in the records of the Hospital for which a penalty of Rs 15 Crore (approx) would be imposed on the Hospital,” a CBI Spokesperson said.

Raj allegedly demanded Rs 20 per cent of the penalty as a bribe for settling the matter which was negotiated down to Rs 12 lakh.

“A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 Lakh. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused,” the spokesperson said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.