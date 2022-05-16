Caught on camera: Woman advocate assaulted by neighbour over property dispute in Karnataka
No one came to the rescue of the woman even after her husband appealed for help during the time of the assault
The video of a woman being brutally assaulted by her neighbour over a property dispute in Karnataka's Bagalkote Town Circle street has gone viral.
The video purportedly shows the victim, advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri, being assaulted on Saturday by her neighbour Mahantesh Cholachagudda.
#Atrocities A Human rights lawyer named Sangeeta Shikkeri was brutally assaulted by a man named Mahantesh in Vinayak nagar, Bagalkot, Karnataka.pic.twitter.com/2abuByo10i
— The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) May 16, 2022
The video purportedly shows no one intervening during the incident even after Shikkeri's husband appeals for help.
Mahantesh, who has been arrested by the police, is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot.
According to a press conference, which Shikkeri held two days ago, she had filed a complaint against Bagalkot BJP general secretary Raju Naikar for harassing her over a property dispute, which she claimed was the reason behind the attack, according to a report by Deccan Herald.
She has alleged that her uncle sold the Shikkeri family house to Naikar without her permission, which is why she filed a case in court. Shikkeri claimed that Naikar has since been harassing her to vacate the house, as per the report.
Shikkeri has alleged that the BJP leader instigated her neighbour, who in turn attacked her. Mahantesh, according to Deccan Herald, has denied the allegation.
Meanwhile, Naikar too denied instigating Mahantesh against Shikkeri and called it a 'political conspiracy'. He said he purchased the house legally and has not misused his power.
According to ANI, the families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too and Mahantesh has been arrested by police on charges of assaulting women.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka BJP recommends BSY's son BY Vijayendra for forthcoming MLC elections
Vijayendra was appointed as vice-president of the state BJP in July, 2020 and has reportedly expressed his interest to contest the 2023 Assembly polls from one of the seats in the old Mysuru region
Pro-Khalistan group SFJ claims responsibility for attack on Punjab Police intel HQ
In a voice message to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu also took responsibility of raising Khalistani flags in Himachal Pradesh at the Dharamshala Assembly complex.
WATCH: Gas pipeline blast at Tata Steel plant in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, three employees injured
The blast took place at around 10:20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital