No one came to the rescue of the woman even after her husband appealed for help during the time of the assault

The video of a woman being brutally assaulted by her neighbour over a property dispute in Karnataka's Bagalkote Town Circle street has gone viral.

The video purportedly shows the victim, advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri, being assaulted on Saturday by her neighbour Mahantesh Cholachagudda.

The video purportedly shows no one intervening during the incident even after Shikkeri's husband appeals for help.

Mahantesh, who has been arrested by the police, is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot.

According to a press conference, which Shikkeri held two days ago, she had filed a complaint against Bagalkot BJP general secretary Raju Naikar for harassing her over a property dispute, which she claimed was the reason behind the attack, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

She has alleged that her uncle sold the Shikkeri family house to Naikar without her permission, which is why she filed a case in court. Shikkeri claimed that Naikar has since been harassing her to vacate the house, as per the report.

Shikkeri has alleged that the BJP leader instigated her neighbour, who in turn attacked her. Mahantesh, according to Deccan Herald, has denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, Naikar too denied instigating Mahantesh against Shikkeri and called it a 'political conspiracy'. He said he purchased the house legally and has not misused his power.

According to ANI, the families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too and Mahantesh has been arrested by police on charges of assaulting women.

With input from agencies

