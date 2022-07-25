Caught on camera: Truck hits toll booth in Dehradun, woman saves toll worker

In the clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan, a truck could be seen crashing into the toll booth after an attempt to avoid ramming into a car that was waiting to pass the toll gate

A woman rescued a toll booth worker from getting crushed by a speeding truck at a toll booth in Dehradun last week. A clip of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan, a truck could be seen crashing into the toll booth after an attempt to avoid ramming into a car that was waiting to pass the toll gate. Soon after the crash, a woman could be seen instinctively running towards the booth to rescue a toll booth worker to safety.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

The video has received more than 3.5 lakh views so far. Reacting to the video, a user wrote that toll booths are transforming into accident booths.

Another wrote that the lady was brave. “Impressive and courageous and also grateful for the toll booth operators for installing accident proofing which saved the life of the toll operator in the first place. Employees life matter,” wrote a user.

Impressive and courageous and also grateful for the toll booth operators for installing accident proofing which saved the life of the toll operator in the first place. Employees life matter https://t.co/Xr5jL44DVJ — Shailesh Bangde (@shailesh_bangde) July 24, 2022

A user appreciated the lady’s presence of mind.

Fantastic alertness and presence of mind. https://t.co/n3sKbritIU — Nikhil Marwaha (@nikhilmarwaha) July 24, 2022

One of the users even tagged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and wrote, “Still looking towards you and hoping to see your immediate step to withdraw all toll gates. Instead, may launch online such tax paying system monthly, quarterly etc basis. We deserve obstacle free normal driving.”

@nitin_gadkari ji. Still looking towards u and hoping to see ur immediate step to withdraw all toll gates. Instead, may launch online such tax paying system monthly, quarterly etc basis. We deserve obstacle free normal driving. https://t.co/cjIs9Dj4n2 — UKS (@HubJapi) July 24, 2022

A user even pointed out that the woman inside the booth was lucky to have a friend like the one who saved her.

Inside woman is very lucky to have friend like her. ❤️ https://t.co/UUyQgnLUIZ — Naren (@ErraNaren) July 24, 2022

Earlier, a horrific accident involving an ambulance was recorded on a CCTV camera at a toll booth in Udupi district of Karnataka. In the footage, the ambulance could be seen approaching at full speed when it lost all control and skidded on the road. Four people including the patient, his wife, their kin and a toll attendant were killed. The ambulance driver suffered injuries.

