Caught on Camera: Teenager hit by train while trying to make Instagram reel

A gangman, who was working on the tracks when the accident took place, said that the class 11 student, identified as Akshay Raj, was warned both by his friends and other gangmen to not walk so close to the tracks, but he didn’t pay heed

In a terrifying incident, a 17-year-old boy in Telangana’s Kazipet was critically injured after being hit by a speeding train.

The incident took place on Sunday while the teenager was trying to make an Instagram reel along a railway track. The entire incident was recorded on a camera by his friend and the clip has gone viral. The Class 11 student intended to record a moving train in the backdrop because of which he was walking along the railway track. However, the stunt proved to be a failure, and due to the impact of the collision, he was tossed into the air.

The video came to light after a Twitter user shared it online. While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “17-year-old grievously injured while making Instagram reel at railway track near Kazipet in Telangana.”

According to a Telangana Today report, the teenager, identified as Akshay Raj, is a student from Waddepally. Reportedly, after the incident, a railway guard noticed him on the track and immediately called the railway police and an ambulance that rushed him to the government-run MGM Hospital.

Later, he was reportedly shifted to a private hospital by his relatives. As per reports, while he is said to be out of danger. Doctors have revealed that Akshay has suffered fractures in a leg and also sustained injuries on the face.

The report added Kazipet Government Railway Police as saying that the survivor was recording a video with two of his friends when the train to Warangal from Balharshah hit him.

Telangana Today quoted a gangman, who was working on the tracks when the accident took place, as saying, “He was walking close to the track when the train was coming. And he was hit by the engine of the train.” He added that the boy was advised by his friends and other gangmen to not walk so close to the track, but Akshay didn’t pay attention to their warnings.

