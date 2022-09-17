Caught on camera: School teacher beats up security guard; matter under inquiry

The incident took place on the afternoon of 12 September in Delhi's Rani Jhansi govt school where a teacher assaulted the school security guard

Incidents of violence by people against workers and employees from weaker sections of society have recently been reported from several parts of the country. In a similar incident from a Delhi school, a video of a school teacher has surfaced where he can be seen mercilessly beating up the school security guard in front of other staff members, students, and parents. The video which has gone viral on social media clearly shows the male school teacher chasing the security guard and then beating him up while the students and parents watch over them. The incident took place on the afternoon of 12 September, Monday at the premises of the Rani Jhansi Government School in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area.

As informed by the police, complaints were received from both sides on September 14, however, no case has been registered so far. Upon being asked to provide a written statement, they denied doing so further adding that the Deputy Director of Education is conducting an inquiry into this matter. ‘The matter is pending inquiry’, added the Delhi Police.

#WATCH | A video of a teacher of Rani Jhansi govt school beating up a security guard in school premises went viral on social media The incident happened on Sep 12. Complaints received from both sides on Sep 14: Delhi Police ( Viral video) pic.twitter.com/mPadNqcHRZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

As the video proceeds, the teacher holds the security guard and continues to thrash him while some of the staff members intervene and try to stop the duo. Several students and parents who were also gathered at the spot, observed the incident as the matter escalated. Later, the security guard was taken away by the staff members. However, the reason behind the incident is yet to be known.

The video which has gone viral on social media has also caught the attention of many who took to the comment section to lash out at the Delhi government’s law and order system and school administration.

Another incident of school teacher’s attack on a security guard

In another similar incident from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a 38-year-old female teacher was seen assaulting the security guard of her residential society over a delay in opening the gate. Reportedly, it took place when the guard took time to open the gate as the woman stood waiting outside. Irked over the delay, the woman approached the guard and slapped him multiple times in full public glare, while onlookers remained mute spectators. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

