Caught on Camera: Nurses thrash two youths making video of 'mismanagement' in Bihar hospital

Chappra: Locked in a room of a Bihar Hospital believed to be in Chappra, two youths were beaten up fiercely by the nurses with sticks.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media, Sunday night. Eyewitnesses shot it and shared it on social media, reports say.

Firstpost does not guarantee if the hospital in the video is from Chappra.

It is seen in the video that a nurse is beating two youths alternately with a stick, while the other is supporting her. Both the youths are pleading, but the nurses are continuously attacking them.

As per the primary information the two had come to get the medical certificate from the hospital, but started making videos of the mismanagement seen in the hospital. This went unbearable to the health workers and nurses.

Consequently, the two were caught by the hospital staff who brought them into a room and thrashed with sticks.

When asked in this regard, Civil Surgeon Dr. Sagar Dulal Sinha told a local daily newspaper that the information about the incident was received from media personals, but he has not seen it yet.

“Will check when video is received,” he said adding that the information received so far is that the youths were making a video of the nurse sitting inside the staff room.

They were released after the young man apologized. No complaint was lodged with police.

(With inputs from agencies)

