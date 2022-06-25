Caught on camera: Mumbai boy falls off local train after being hit by signal pole, escapes death by inches

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Khan was rushed to Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital by a close relative and a few others, 20 minutes after the incident. They took him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, GRP added

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after falling off a speeding local train in Mumbai. The unfortunate incident happened during peak hours on Thursday morning (23 June) at around 9.30 am between Kalwa and Thane stations.

The victim, identified as Danish Hussain Khan, is a resident of Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa. He was seen hanging out of a narrow closed door of a motor coach of the suburban train along with several others even as the train compartments looked packed.

Khan was standing along with three other commuters and heading towards Dadar when the incident took place. During his travel, Khan suddenly lost his grip after being hit by a signal pole (200m from Kalwa station) and fell on the tracks.

Videos of the horrific incident, recorded by passengers traveling on Mumbai CSMT-bound Deccan Queen from Pune (running opposite to the Mumbai local then), went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Khan can be seen falling on the tracks after accidentally being hit against a signal pole when he tried to turn his back.

Since being posted, the video has attracted several comments and reactions. Many criticised the teen for his reckless practice while others spoke about the challenge while travelling in Mumbai’s local train.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Khan was rushed to Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital by a close relative and a few others, 20 minutes after the incident. They took him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, GRP added. Officials further said that Khan sustained leg and hand injuries and his condition was said to be stable.

Khan lives with his mother, a younger brother and an elder sister. He works as a labourer in a house decoration firm, as per the Freepress Journal. The Thane Police have registered a case into the matter and launched investigation into the matter.

