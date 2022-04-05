Caught on camera: Mother rubs chilli powder on son’s eyes to punish him for ganja addiction

The incident, which was apparently recorded on a cellphone, went widely viral on social media.

A disturbing video showing a woman tying up her teenaged son and rubbing chilli powder on his eyes as a punishment for his alleged addiction to ganja (cannabis) is currently making headlines.

The horrifying incident took place in Telangana near Kodad town in Suryapet district. Furious over her 15-year-old son’s ganja addiction, the upset and helpless mother took this extreme step to punish her son.

The incident, which was apparently recorded on a cellphone, went widely viral on social media.

In the video, the boy is seen tied to a concrete pole outside a house while his mother is seen rubbing chilli powder on his eyes. The boy helplessly cries and screams at her as she continues her act.

Meanwhile, a few neighbours are also heard advising the mother to pour some water on his eyes. It was after the boy assured that he would quit the habit, his mother untied him with the held of their neighbours.

The woman, identified as Ramanamma, is a daily wage worker and her husband is a rickshaw driver.

Speaking to local media, the woman said that her son was addicted to ganja for nearly a year. She further informed that she was helpless as nobody came forward to help her son get rid of the habit.

Ramanamma shared her opinion on strict measures to check ganja abuse and asserted that the Kodad Police must take stringent action on such matters in the town. "My only intention was to set him right," The Hindu quoted her as saying.

According to a report in Sakshi, the boy used to attend school regularly before the pandemic but stopped going after the lockdown hit the country. During his idle days at home, he got addicted to ganja. Despite several warnings from his parents, he continued to do the same.

Recently, the boy went missing for 10 days, which left his parents worried. On returning back, he came in a drugged state following which his mother took the extreme step of rubbing chilli powder on his eyes.

The local police have registered a case against the mother, Sakshi added.

Since the video went viral, the incident has triggered a debate on social media on whether such punishment will actually bring a change in the child. What is your take on it?

