Caught on camera: Men throw colours on dog chained to wall; disturbing video goes viral

A disturbing video showing a group of men throwing colour (gulaal) on a dog who is chained to a wall has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared by Aditya Thakur from Uttarakhand's Dehradun and it was recorded on Holi, which was celebrated on 18 March across the country.

While celebrating the festival of colours, it is natural for people to smear gulaal on others and have fun; but it becomes an abuse when thrown at innocent animals.

In the video, a group of men can be seen throwing colour on a dog, who is chained to a wall. As the man kept throwing gulaal to have fun, the speechless animal is seen turning green and barking aloud in protest, while being recorded on camera.

"It's 2022 and people still don't understand that it's not funny to cause so much pain and mental trauma to animals," Ted Stoner, a popular Instagram influencer captioned the video while sharing it on his official handle. He also tagged a person named Aditya Thakur on his post adding that the "The dog is clearly in distress."

Further in his post, Stoner mentioned that we can wash off our colours that contain chemicals but that’s not possible for animals, especially stray animals. So, it's not at all funny to put colours on their fur as it irritates them for days and sometimes months, he added.

Since being posted on social media, this short video has spread like wildfire and has also prompted angry reactions from users online. Many were extremely furious at the treatment done to the poor dog while few tagged the local police force. As the video spread on other platforms, some also tagged the animal rights organisation to find these offenders soon and called for a strict action against them. Meanwhile, People for Animals (PFA) India, an animal welfare organisation, managed to track down the culprits and lodge a complaint about the incident. Giving an update on the matter, PFA said that the dog is named Roxy and is safe, while the men seen in the video have been identified.

Recent Update on the dog abuse case in Dehradun. A complaint was filed by us. Dog’s name is Roxy and she is safe. Culprits were identified. They gave us a written apology. They understand the severity of the shameful act done by them. pic.twitter.com/Tozd983mYl — People For Animals India (@pfaindia) March 21, 2022

As they realised their mistake, the men have given a written apology on the same, the organisation mentioned.

