Caught on camera: Dog bites child inside lift, owner remains unaffected

Recently, a video has been caught in a CCTV camera in which a dog bites a child inside a lift. The worst part is that the owner of the dog seems to be totally unaffected by this

When you own a dog it is your responsibility that it doesn’t cause any problem to others in the society. But it appears that not everyone wants to take up this responsibility. Recently, a video has been caught on CCTV camera in which a dog bites a child inside a lift. The worst part is that the owner of the dog seems to be totally unaffected by this. She just stands there holding her dog’s leash, and doesn’t even have a look at the child’s wound to see if he is okay.

The child can be seen in too much pain, and he moans as the bite is seen hurting him really bad. Later, the woman gets out of the lift as she arrives on her floor. Then, a man enters the lift as the lift reaches another floor. The child appears to be telling him about the dog bite. The man appears to be looking at his wound. The incident took place in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Shubhankar Mishra.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “This video is from Ghaziabad. Where the dog bit a child in the lift. It is a matter of note that the child seems to be in pain, but still as if it has no effect on the dog’s mistress.”

Watch the clip here:

ये वीडियो ग़ाज़ियाबाद का है। जहां लिफ़्ट में कुत्ते ने एक बच्चे को काट लिया। गौर करने वाली बात है कि बच्चा दर्द में दिख रहा है पर फिर भी मानों जैसे कुत्ते की मालकिन पर इसका कोई असर ही नहीं। pic.twitter.com/5JLhPdNQgd — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 6, 2022



In the comment section, some people shared their similar experiences.

“This is the condition of society these days. My 8-month-old daughter was in my lap, and a dog came running on our floor and jumped and bit the child’s leg. We were locking our house. As it was winter, the child was wearing socks and cloth shoes, so the bite was not that bad. The dog owners didn’t care.”, a user commented.

आजकल society का यही हाल है, मेरी 8month की बेटी मेरी गोद में थी और हमारे फ़्लोर पर एक का कुत्ता भाग कर आया और उछल कर बच्चे का पैर काट लिया हम हमारा घर का लॉक लगा रहे थे… सर्दी होने की वजह से बच्चे ने सॉक्स और कपड़े के जूते पहने थे तो थोड़ी कम लगी…. उसके मालिको को कोई मतलब नहीं — Priyanka Upadhyay (@Priyanka310186) September 6, 2022



Many people highly criticised the lady in the comment section. A person said, “Shame on the lady. She couldn’t handle her dog, at least she should have seen the child, and told his family about this. She doesn’t deserve to live in society. Shame!”

Shame on lady

Kutta sambhal nahi paa rahi, kum se kum bachche ko to dekh leti aur uske ghar ja k batana tha.

Aise logo to society me rahne ka koi haq nahi

Shame shame — Sandy83 (@Sandep1109) September 6, 2022



Reportedly, police have registered a case against the dog owner following the complaint registered by the victim’s parents.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.