Caught on camera: Biker escapes moving train in the nick of time, motorcycle blown to smithereens

Many users pointed out that the Indian Railways should ensure the safety of people and an underpasses must be built in order to maintain security in highly populated areas

A chilling video of a biker’s near-death experience with a super-fast moving train is going viral on the internet. The clip shows the man’s motorcycle being blown into smithereens by a speeding train. The man, however, managed to escape just in time from being mowed down by the train.

The nail-biting video was shared by journalist Rajendra B. Aklekar on his official twitter handle. Aklekar shared the 19-second clip along with an old video of a similar incident that happened in 2021, where a biker made a narrow escape from a moving train but his motorcycle was blown to pieces.

In the video, one can see a man on his bike, trying to cross the railway tracks. On reaching the track, he immediately stops and gets down from his motorcycle, only to run in the opposite direction from the tracks. One can see that the man discarded from the scene at the last moment as his bike comes under the train and explodes to pieces. The biker was lucky enough to have saved his life in the nick of time.

Watch the video here:

It was initially speculated that the video is from Mumbai but journalist and author Rajendra B. Aklekar mentioned in the comment section that the video was not from Mumbai. As per Hindustan Times, a Western Railway official confirmed that the footage was from Rajasthan’s Kota and was captured at level crossing Gate 190 which is located between Kilode-Shri Mahavirji stations in Kota. The incident took place on 12 February this year. Social media users have reacted to the chilling incident, expressing concerns over the gravity of the mishap that took place. One user wrote, “Why this hurry? No patience at all”, whereas another commented “When people themselves do not care for their life, how can they expect someone else to care?”. Many users also mentioned that it is vital for Indian Railways to ensure the safety of people and underpasses must be built in order to maintain security in highly populated areas. Take a look at some tweets here:

Why there were no guard there.....it wasn't all raiders fault...... What if it was loaded truck that can offtrack the train....... Our railways are on ram bharose @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial — KISHAN THUMAR (@KISHANT03751241) February 14, 2022

Criminal to not build underpasses in India. The neighbourhood looks pretty dense. — Mandar M (@Watsay) February 14, 2022

But Railway run such speed train in Line crossing gates where such ppl use it in city and populated area? They should eliminate it by providing Rail under or over bridge or need to put Speed restrictions in such gates passage.. — Irshad (@AhmedSye1) February 14, 2022

What are your thoughts on this bone-chilling footage?

