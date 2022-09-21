Caught on camera: 26 OnePlus smartphones stolen from Ludhiana shop
According to the owners of the showroom, they have incurred a loss of approximately Rs 6 lakh, although the exact loss is yet to be confirmed
In a shocking burglary incident from Punjab’s Ludhiana, two thieves broke into a mobile showroom and stole around 26 OnePlus smartphones worth Rs 6 lakhs on Monday.
The incident took place at the Flamez Mall on Malhar road in Ludhiana on Monday night when the security guards posted outside the shop were asleep and two thieves while taking advantage of the same entered the shop with a bag and further took away the brand new mobile phones. The CCTV footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media.
The video has been shared by an Instagram page ‘1000 Things in Ludhiana’ with a caption, “The incident happened at a OnePlus store located on Malhar road Ludhiana. 26 smart phones worth 6 lakh are said to be taken away by the burglars.”
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
While the face of the two burglars is not identifiable in the video, a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. According to multiple reports, it is being said that there were five security guards who were asleep at the time of the burglary, who later woke up in the morning and informed the owner of the store.
The police after scrutinising the CCTV footage and probing the suspected involvement of store employees in the incident, as the thieves seem to be aware of where the phones were stored.
According to the owners of the showroom, they have incurred a loss of approximately Rs 6 lakh, although the exact loss is yet to be confirmed.
Theft at a mobile shop leaves the internet in a tizzy
Meanwhile, many Instagram users also took to the comment section and slammed the state government, while a section of people also joked about the theft.
While one user wrote, “When chor are OnePlus fans”, another wrote, “Weird that all the guards were sleeping….” One also commented, “5 guards kept sleeping because they will be getting one plus too.”
Another one said, “It’s 2022 and we don’t have motion detection alarms in stores…”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2022): OnePlus 9 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G to Realme GT 2 Pro
We have a wide variety of smartphones under Rs 50,000 this month for you to choose from depending on your needs and taste.
Punjab: Paddy crop over 34,000 hectares hit by dwarf disease
This is the first time that southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), which is also known as the dwarf disease, has been detected in Punjab. It was first reported in 2001 from Southern China
OnePlus teases the Nord smartwatch, likely to launched the smartwatch in early October
OnePlus India has already started teasing the OnePlus Nord Watch. They will likely launch the smartwatch by the end of September or early October and price it under Rs 10,000.