In a shocking burglary incident from Punjab’s Ludhiana, two thieves broke into a mobile showroom and stole around 26 OnePlus smartphones worth Rs 6 lakhs on Monday.

The incident took place at the Flamez Mall on Malhar road in Ludhiana on Monday night when the security guards posted outside the shop were asleep and two thieves while taking advantage of the same entered the shop with a bag and further took away the brand new mobile phones. The CCTV footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

The video has been shared by an Instagram page ‘1000 Things in Ludhiana’ with a caption, “The incident happened at a OnePlus store located on Malhar road Ludhiana. 26 smart phones worth 6 lakh are said to be taken away by the burglars.”

While the face of the two burglars is not identifiable in the video, a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. According to multiple reports, it is being said that there were five security guards who were asleep at the time of the burglary, who later woke up in the morning and informed the owner of the store.

The police after scrutinising the CCTV footage and probing the suspected involvement of store employees in the incident, as the thieves seem to be aware of where the phones were stored.

According to the owners of the showroom, they have incurred a loss of approximately Rs 6 lakh, although the exact loss is yet to be confirmed.

Theft at a mobile shop leaves the internet in a tizzy

Meanwhile, many Instagram users also took to the comment section and slammed the state government, while a section of people also joked about the theft.

While one user wrote, “When chor are OnePlus fans”, another wrote, “Weird that all the guards were sleeping….” One also commented, “5 guards kept sleeping because they will be getting one plus too.”

Another one said, “It’s 2022 and we don’t have motion detection alarms in stores…”

