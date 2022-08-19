Caught in a lie: Congress workers, not SFI activists vandalised Mahatma Gandhi's photo in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

Congress had earlier alleged that it was the SFI workers who vandalised the picture in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

New Delhi: Four Congress workers including Rahul Gandhi's staff have been arrested for vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his Wayanand office.

Congress had earlier alleged that it was the SFI workers who vandalised the picture in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, had said "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised. Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Congress leader Venugopal had earlier said, "A group of SFI workers and leaders forcefully encroached on the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. They attacked the office people, Rahul Gandhi's staff brutally. We don't know the reason."

"They are saying that they are agitating against the Buffer Zone issue. I don't know what is the role of Rahul Gandhi in this issue. As per the Supreme Court verdict, if anything can be done on that issue, that can be done by the CM of Kerala," Venugopal had added.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had referred to a video of the incident to accuse Congress workers of being involved in the vandalism of the photo of Mahatama Gandhi.

According to a report in Times Now, "The party had claimed that Mahatma Gandhi's image was intact when SFI workers left the office after the vandalisation incident."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also accused Congress workers of damaging the picture.

According to the police investigation, the picture was indeed vandalised by the Congress workers themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.