Cattle smuggling scam: CBI to visit Anubrata Mondal's Bolpur house, quiz his daughter and accountant

CBI suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Anubrata Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the cattle smuggling scam

Kolkata: Daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is likely to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling scam.

The CBI sleuths are expected to visit Mondal's residence in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district to quiz his daughter.

They may also question the accountant of the TMC's district president as a part of its probe into the multi-crore scam, the official said.

"Our officers will visit Mondal's Bolpur residence on Wednesday to question his daughter. We may also interrogate his accountant," news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he said.

"We have found several joint bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter. The two are joint holders of many other assets as well. Several accounts belonging to his daughter were used for transactions in the cattle smuggling scam," the officer added.

On 11 August, CBI arrested Mondal from his Bolpur residence. Considered to be the "Bahubali" leader of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Mondal is the founding member of the party in the Birbhum district.

He is fondly called "Kesto da" by his supporters and locals of the district say nothing can happen in there without his consent.

He was arrested a day after he ducked the probe agency's summons for the tenth time on 10 August citing health issues.

