CAT 2021: Registration begins for entrance test for admission to IIMs; visit iimcat.ac.in to apply

Aspirants can apply for CAT 2021 till 5 pm on 15 September. The examination will be conducted on 28 November in three shifts

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has begun the online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 from today (4 August). Candidates who are interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

Aspirants should note that the last date to apply for the examination is 15 September (till 5 pm). While the CAT 2021 will be conducted on 28 November, in three shifts.

“In the event you do not receive a confirmation email after completion of the application process or have any query or concern, you can connect with the Candidate Help Desk by email (cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in) or call 1800 210 1088 (toll free),” an official statement reads.

Candidates are advised to keep their user ID and/or payment transaction number details at hand before connecting with the help desk.

One can access the CAT 2021 advertisement by clicking here and the CAT 2021 Information Bulletin by clicking here.

Steps to follow to apply for CAT 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the CAT 2021 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Applicants will have to register themselves as asked by the portal.

Step 4: After logging in using registration credentials, fill in the application form, and pay the fee.

Step 5: Finally, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy (if required) for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to access the CAT 2021 registration page: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/72168/Registration.html

Aspirants applying for CAT 2021 must have a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 percent marks awarded by any University, board, or educational institution. Also, documents like passport size photograph, signature, and category certificate are required for CAT registration.

To register themselves, general category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 2,200 while the amount is Rs 1,100 for applicants belonging to the reserved category.

For the uninitiated, CAT is held for admission to management programmes at IIMs and other business schools in India.