The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is going to start today, 4 August at 10 am. Conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), it is an eligibility test that gives admissions to students in IIMs.

Students can apply for CAT 2021 on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The registration process is going to end on 15 September.

The aspirants of CAT 2021 should have a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum score of 50 percent. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories should have a minimum score of 45 percent.

Steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to Register for CAT 2021. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your credentials to get registered on the CAT 2021 website

Step 4: Now fill in the CAT 2021 application form

Step 5: Choose your test city and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit your CAT 2021 application form

Step 7: Download the filled application form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it for future reference

The application fee for CAT 2021 is Rs 2,200 for general, EWS and NC-OBC categories. On the other hand, fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates is Rs 1,100.

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories should upload a category certificate while applying for CAT 2021. If it is not uploaded at the time of the application then their candidature will be rejected.