CAT 2020: IIM-Indore extends last date for registration to 23 September; check iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has extended the last date to apply for IIM CAT 2020 to 23 September. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on 16 September. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the examination online at the official website iimcat.ac.in before the deadline.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2020 in computer-based test mode on 29 November across various centres. The exam will be conducted in two sessions and the IIM CAT 2020 results are expected to be released by the second week of January 2021.

Candidates who belong to the general category are required to pay Rs 2,000 as registration fees, while SC, ST and PwD category candidates need to pay Rs 1,000.

According to a report in Careers 360, the 2020 exam will be of two hours instead of the usual three hours. The sectional time duration of CAT has been reduced from 60 minutes to 40 minutes.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for CAT 2020 must hold a Bachelor's Degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA from the general category. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories it is 45 percent. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

If selected, candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate.

Here's how to apply for IIM CAT 2020:

Candidates need to first visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Once there, click on ‘Register’ tab if they are a new candidate. Candidates can click on 'login' if they already have an account.

Enter the required information and key in mobile number and email id. Candidates will then get an OTP. They need to key in the OTP and then upload documents and proceed. After entering academic qualifications, they need to hit 'submit'. Candidates need to select the programmes they want to enroll for and pay application fee.

As per a report in The Indian Express, at least 10 candidates had scored a perfect 100 percentile in CAT 2019. All candidates were from the engineering/technology background of which six were from IITs, two were from NITs and one candidate was from Jadavpur University.

CAT is conducted every year for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.