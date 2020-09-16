IIM CAT 2020: Deadline for online application extended till 23 September; apply on iimcat.ac.in

The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore this year on 29 November

The online application process for IIM CAT 2020 has been extended till 23 September. Candidates can apply for the admission test at the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore this year on 29 November.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the exam will be held in two sessions across various centres in the country. The results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2021.

Applicants belonging to the general category will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000, while those from SC, ST, and PwD category will have to pay Rs 1,000. The admit card, or hall ticket, will be available for download from 28 October.

As per a report by Careers 350, while filling the application form, candidates must ensure that all the information provided by them is correct. Once saved, the information in the application form will not be changed.

They should also choose the exam cities according to the preference and make sure that it should be in proximity to their house.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2020:

Step 1: Visit to the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Register’ tab of the home page

Step 3: Fill the form entering required details

Step 4: An OTP on your registered mobile number will be sent

Step 5: Use the OTP to filling the application form

Step 6: Enter all the details and select the programmes you want to enroll for

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Click here for the direct link to register for the exam

CAT is being conducted for admission to different management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, and PGPEX.