CAT 2020 admit card to be released tomorrow by IIM Indore, download from iimcat.ac.in

Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX

CAT 2020 admit card will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, on Wednesday (28 October) at iimcat.ac.in. Once released, students who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be able to download their hall ticket from 5 pm.

CAT 2020 will be conducted on 29 November. As per a report by The Indian Express the exam will be held at test centres across 156 cities.

Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at various IIMs and other B-schools in the country.

A report by Times Now said that candidates appearing for the CAT 2020 exam will have to take an undertaking for the COVID-19 safety where they will be required to provide information about their health and other issues.

The undertaking must be carried along with CAT 2020 admit card to the exam centre on the day of the test.

The computer-based admission test will be held in two sessions. The result of CAT 2020 will be declared in the second week of January 2021.

Candidates will get a composite time of 180 minutes to answer the paper. The CAT 2020 question paper will comprise of three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. To submit their responses in each section, students will be given exactly 60 minutes.

Steps to download CAT 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Log on to CAT 2020 official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on download CAT 2020 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials including registered ID and password to log in.

Step 4: CAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details before downloading and taking a print.