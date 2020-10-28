CAT 2020 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in; IIM Indore to conduct exam on 29 November

The admit card will mention the candidate's name, CAT registration number, date of birth, candidate's category, test day and date, session and time, test centre details and reporting time

CAT 2020 admit card has been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore today at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered and paid the application fee for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 can download their hall ticket from the website by providing the credentials.

The CAT 2020 will be conducted on 29 November at designated exam centres across 156 cities. The computer-based test will be held adhering to all the COVID-19 safety measures.

As per a report in Careers 360, around 2,27,835 candidates have registered for CAT 2020.

The admit card will mention the candidate's name, CAT registration number, date of birth, candidate's category, test day and date, session and time, test centre details and reporting time.

It will also mention the guidelines that candidates will have to follow at the examination centre on the day of the test. Students appearing for CAT 2020 will have to carry undertaking along with the admit card to the test centre on the day of the exam.

The undertaking will have to provide information about the candidate's health and other issues.

According to a report in The Times of India, candidates will be required to carry a valid identity proof along with them on the day of the CAT 2020 for verification.

Steps to download CAT 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to CAT 2020 official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the download link for CAT 2020 admit card download

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registered user ID and password.

Step 4: CAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on your page.

Step 5: Check the details and download as well as take a print of CAT 2020 hall ticket.

Click here for direct link to download CAT 2020 admit card

The CAT 2020 result will be declared in the second week of January 2021. The exam will consist of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

Students will get a total of 180 minutes to complete the paper. For each section, they will be getting exactly 60 minutes.

Qualified CAT 2020 candidates will be eligible for admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at various IIMs and other B-schools in the country.