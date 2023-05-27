Cash-strapped Go First Airlines to suspend flights till May 30, offers full refund to passengers
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed Go Air to submit a comprehensive plan of restructuring for a sustainable revival of operations
Indian airline carrier Go Air announced on Saturday that all of its operations will remain suspended till the end of the month assuring that passengers will receive a full refund on their previous bookings.
“Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until May 30, 2023, are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Go Air tweeted.
“A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, We will be able to resume booking shortly. We thank you for your patience,” the statement added.
Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/W9zQ6X3vmu for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/norPCJLYD1
— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 26, 2023
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed Go Air to submit a comprehensive plan of restructuring for a sustainable revival of operations.
A senior DGCA official informed that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.
The official said, “The airline has been asked to furnish,inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc. for the sustainable revival of operations.”
Earlier this month, Go First, formerly known as Go Air, announced that it was filing a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and suspended flights initially for two days — May 3 and 4.
With inputs from agencies
