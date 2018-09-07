Case filed against BJP MLA Ram Kadam in Maharashtra's Solapur district over 'will kidnap girls' remark

Mumbai: A non-cognisable offence was registered Friday against BJP MLA Ram Kadam in Maharashtra's Solapur district over his controversial "will kidnap the girl" remarks.

While Kadam represents Ghatkopar constituency in Mumbai, a woman social activist lodged a complaint against him at Barshi Police Station in Solapur district, said a police official.

A non-cognisable case under IPC sections 504 (insult with intention to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (B) (intent to cause fear or alarm to public) was registered against him, the official said. Police can not start investigation of a non-cognisable offence without a court's order.

Kadam has found himself at the centre of a huge controversy following his comments at a Dahi Handi (Janmashtami) celebration in Mumbai on Monday.

A video clip showed him saying that youngsters often seek his help after girls reject their proposals. "Come with your parents. What will I do if your parents approve? I will kidnap the girl and hand her over to you," he was heard telling the crowd.