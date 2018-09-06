Opposition wants BJP MLA Ram Kadam's dismissal over 'will kidnap girl you like' remark

Mumbai: Continuing its attack on BJP MLA Ram Kadam over his "will kidnap the girl a boy likes" remark, the Opposition in Maharashtra Thursday called for his dismissal as a lawmaker, saying his apology would not suffice. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil also questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's "silence" over the issue.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said his party would continue to protest in front of the police station in suburban Ghatkopar, Kadam's constituency, till an FIR is registered against him.

"What he said is unforgivable. He thought of apologising three days after the comment. He should have been immediately arrested. The chief minister is still silent... Kadam should be dismissed from the House," Vikhe-Patil told reporters.

Malik said Kadam should be arrested immediately. The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has issued a notice to Kadam over his remark, seeking his response within eight days.

At a Dahi Handi event in his Assembly constituency Monday night, the BJP MLA had told youngsters that they can tell him if they like a girl and he will "kidnap" her for them even if she rejects their proposal.

He later apologised, but also claimed that his political rivals "doctored" the remarks.