Sky is the limit and it indeed became true for a Class 12 student from Tamil Nadu who topped the HSC Board Examination 2023 scoring 600 out of 600. Daughter of a carpenter, S Nandhini secured a perfect 100 in all six subjects including Tamil, English, Economics, Accountancy, Commerce and Computer Application.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and lauded Nandhini for her achievement. He also assured that his government will provide the student with full assistance for her higher studies.

The Tamil Nadu HSC Board Results 2023 were announced on Monday via a press conference by State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

S Nandhini, who hails from Dindigul district, wishes to pursue Chartered Accountancy and become an auditor in future. She is a student of Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul.

According to The Hindu, Nandhini is also among the only two students across the state who have scored 100 in Tamil. “I have never had any pressure at all from my parents or teachers. While my aim was to be the school topper, I did not expect to get six centums,” Nandhini was quoted as saying.

She further added, “My family’s financial situation was enough inspiration for me to do well academically. They have been extremely supportive of me, and did everything they could to ensure I studied well.”

Nandhini’s feat was well celebrated at her school. Institute’s headmistress Akila A said that the topper has always been a sincere student so they expected her to do good in the Board exams.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams 2023, out of which 7.5 lakh cleared the test. The exams were held from 13 March to 3 April.

Girls outshined the boys this year. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 96.38 while 91.45 percent boys passed the examination.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.