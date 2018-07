Gopeshwar: Three people went missing and five sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into the Kalp Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place on the Urgam-Helang road, the district disaster management office here said.

The people missing may have been swept away by the swirling waters of the river, it said, adding that search and rescue operations were underway.