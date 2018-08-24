Car belonging to BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao hits two women in Andhra Pradesh; one dead, other injured

A woman was killed and another sustained injuries after they were allegedly hit by a car belonging to BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, media reports said on Friday.

Rao was reportedly in the vehicle when the accident took place. Speaking to India Today, Rao confirmed that the accident took place around 5.30 pm when he was travelling between Guntur and Vijayawada. Denying reports that he left the spot soon after the accident, he said that he was the one who arranged for an ambulance. "I left the place only when the lady was shifted to the hospital. It's a very sad moment," he said.

Rao also clarified about the incident on Twitter —

I was sleeping on a back seat when the incident happened. I was at the spot for 45 minutes until police came, injured woman was taken to hospital & a vehicle arrived to take the deceased lady to hospital. I will visit their families to express heartfelt condolences & all support. https://t.co/RMPNQiR1MU — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) August 24, 2018

The police is now waiting to take the survivor's statement. They are also securing the CCTV footage from the locality.

The News Minute reported that the two women, said to be hailing from Mangalagiri, were crossing the road when the car hit them. The driver has been taken into police custody and will be produced in front of a local magistrate soon. The police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the report.